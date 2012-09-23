Sept 23 Scoreboard in the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and England in Colombo on Sunday. India innings G.Gambhir c Kieswetter b Finn 45 I.Pathan b Finn 8 V.Kohli c Bairstow b Swann 40 R.Sharma not out 55 MS Dhoni c Hales b Dernbach 9 S.Raina not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-8) 12 Total (for four wickets, 20 overs) 170 Did not bat: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, P.Chawlam A.Dinda, I.Balaji. Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-81 3-119 4-166. Bowling: Finn 4-0-33-2 (3w), Dernbach 4-0-45-1 (3w), Broad 4-0-36-0, Bresnan 4-0-35-0, Swann 4-0-17-1. England innings C.Kieswetter c Kholi b Chawla 35 A.Hales b Pathan 0 L.Wright lbw b Pathan 6 E.Morgan b Harbhajan Singh 2 J.Bairstow b Chawla 1 J.Buttler b Harbhajan Singh 11 T.Bresnan c Gambhir b Harbhajan Singh 1 S.Broad c Gambhir b Dinda 3 G.Swann st Dhoni b Harbhajan Singh 0 S.Finn not out 8 J.Dernbach run out 12 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (all out, 14.4 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-18 3-39 4-42 5-51 6-54 7-60 8-60 9-60 10-80. Bowling: Pathan 3-0-17-2 (1w), Balaji 1-0-10-0, Dinda 2-0-26-1, Harbhajan Singh 4-2-12-4, Chawla 4-1-13-2, Yuvraj Singh 0.4-0-2-0. India won by 90 runs. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)