Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
Sept 23 Scoreboard in the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and England in Colombo on Sunday. India innings G.Gambhir c Kieswetter b Finn 45 I.Pathan b Finn 8 V.Kohli c Bairstow b Swann 40 R.Sharma not out 55 MS Dhoni c Hales b Dernbach 9 S.Raina not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-8) 12 Total (for four wickets, 20 overs) 170 Did not bat: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, P.Chawlam A.Dinda, I.Balaji. Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-81 3-119 4-166. Bowling: Finn 4-0-33-2 (3w), Dernbach 4-0-45-1 (3w), Broad 4-0-36-0, Bresnan 4-0-35-0, Swann 4-0-17-1. England innings C.Kieswetter c Kholi b Chawla 35 A.Hales b Pathan 0 L.Wright lbw b Pathan 6 E.Morgan b Harbhajan Singh 2 J.Bairstow b Chawla 1 J.Buttler b Harbhajan Singh 11 T.Bresnan c Gambhir b Harbhajan Singh 1 S.Broad c Gambhir b Dinda 3 G.Swann st Dhoni b Harbhajan Singh 0 S.Finn not out 8 J.Dernbach run out 12 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (all out, 14.4 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-18 3-39 4-42 5-51 6-54 7-60 8-60 9-60 10-80. Bowling: Pathan 3-0-17-2 (1w), Balaji 1-0-10-0, Dinda 2-0-26-1, Harbhajan Singh 4-2-12-4, Chawla 4-1-13-2, Yuvraj Singh 0.4-0-2-0. India won by 90 runs. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.