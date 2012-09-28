KANDY, Sri Lanka, Sept 28 Sri Lanka's teenage off-spinner Akila Dananjaya is doubtful for Saturday's World Twenty20 Super Eight match against West Indies after he suffered a facial injury on his international debut against New Zealand.

"X-rays and MRI scans reveal a fracture on his left cheek bone," Sri Lanka team media manager Rajitha Fernando told reporters on Friday.

"Akila is in pain and is on antibiotics at the moment. The left side of his face is swollen and he has difficulty opening his mouth. He is on a liquid diet."

Dananjaya, 18, was hit on the face by a powerful drive from New Zealand opener Rob Nicol on Thursday, the ball going through his hands and hitting the left side of his face.

Dananjaya continued to bowl after treatment and finished with figures of two for 32.

"The team management will take a call on Akila depending on how fit he will be to take the field for tomorrow's game," Fernando added.

Sri Lanka won their opening Super Eight match against New Zealand by five runs in the super over eliminator after the game had ended in a tie. (Editing by Justin Palmer)