(Adds details) PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka Oct 1 Lasith Malinga took five wickets as Sri Lanka knocked defending champions England out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a 19-run victory in the Super Eights on Monday.

England, chasing 170, lost three wickets in Malinga's first over and the fast bowler completed career-best figures of five for 31 to lead Sri Lanka into the semi-finals along with West Indies.

Sri Lanka produced a solid all-round batting performance after losing the toss, Mahela Jayawardene leading the way with 42 in a total of 169 for six.

Angelo Mathews (28) and Jeevan Mendis (18) added 52 off 31 balls. Stuart Broad was England's best bowler with three for 32.

Malinga removed Luke Wright, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales in his first over and England slumped to 93 for seven.

Samit Patel smashed 67 off 48 balls including eight fours and two sixes and he shared an enterprising eighth-wicket partnership of 51 with Graeme Swann who made 34.

But Malinga returned to bowl Patel and end English hopes of reaching the last four.

