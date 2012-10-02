Oct 2 The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to look into Sri Lanka's captaincy switch in Monday's World Twenty20 Super Eight match against England.

Regular captain Mahela Jayawardene handed over to former skipper Kumar Sangakkara to avoid the threat of a ban because of slow over rates.

The hosts were fined for a slow over rate during their match against West Indies and under ICC rules Jayawardene will face a one-match suspension if Sri Lanka infringe again in the next 12 months under his captaincy.

Jayawardene continued to take the decisions on the field on Monday, although Sangakkara went in for the toss with England captain Stuart Broad, starting a debate whether or not the move was against the spirit of the game.

On Tuesday the ICC said all playing conditions and conduct would be reviewed after the tournament.

"As is always the case, the ICC will be reviewing the playing conditions and the code of conduct at the conclusion of the event," an ICC spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

Jayawardene, who top-scored with 42 during the 19-run win to knock out defending champions England, said he was sure the world governing body would change the rules after the incident.

"I'm sure they'll change the rules after this, but hopefully not in this tournament," he told reporters after the match.

Jayawardene said his intentions were not wrong as he wanted to ensure that he did not miss the semi-final.

"I had a warning for an over rates issue, and if it happens again I miss the match so what we did was have Kumar as the official captain," the stylish right-handed batsman said.

"I don't think that the intentions were wrong. It's a tough system and it's tough to bowl 20 overs in one hour and 20 minutes in a tournament like this.

"We try our best, but the penalties are harsh. We don't want to miss the big games, so we did it with the right intentions."

Jayawardene added that regular vice-captain Angelo Mathews was also under an warning for the same offence in a match against Pakistan, so they had to revert to Sangakkara who "fitted the bill". (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John Mehaffey)