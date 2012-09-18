HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Sept 18 Ajantha Mendis produced extraordinary bowling figures of six for eight to lead Sri Lanka to a crushing 82-run win over Zimbabwe in the opening Twenty20 World Cup match on Tuesday.

Mendis, returning to the side following injury, took two wickets in his first over went on to surpass his own record of figures six for 16 against Australia in 2011.

Mendis's name sake Jeevan Mendis took three for 24 as both spinners bamboozled the Zimbabweans who were skittled for just 100 in the Group C match.

Sri Lanka, put into bat, were powered to their total of 182 for four by a 94-run fourth-wicket stand off 51 balls between Kumar Sangakkara and Jeevan Mendis.

Sangakkara top-scored with 44 off 26 balls with two fours and a six before being run out and Mendis finished on 43 not out including four fours and a six. (Editing by Ed Osmond)