HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Sept 22 The Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between Sri Lanka and South Africa was reduced to seven over a side after rain delayed the start by two and a half hours.

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to field first.

The match started at 1800 local time (1230 GMT) with two overs of powerplay in each innings. Both teams have qualified for the Super Eight stage of the tournament. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)