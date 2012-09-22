Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Sept 22 The Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between Sri Lanka and South Africa was reduced to seven over a side after rain delayed the start by two and a half hours.
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to field first.
The match started at 1800 local time (1230 GMT) with two overs of powerplay in each innings. Both teams have qualified for the Super Eight stage of the tournament. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.