Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Sept 22 A clinical performance from South Africa saw them beat Sri Lanka by 32 runs in a rain-curtailed Group C match of the Twenty20 World Cup at Hambantota on Saturday.
Heavy rain reduced the contest to seven overs a side and South Africa, put in to bat first, ran up an impressive total of 78 for four wickets.
Skipper AB de Villiers played a great hand to score 30 off just 13 balls with two sixes and a four and JP Duminy provided the finishing touches with a four and a six off the last two deliveries of the innings.
The total proved to be a steep ask for Sri Lanka and their chase was made even more difficult when flamboyant opener Tillakaratne Dilshan was run out without facing a ball.
The South African bowlers bowled a tight line, and helped by some sharp fielding, restricted Sri Lanka to 46 for five wickets as none of the hosts' batsmen were able to get a start.
Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 10 runs off his two overs. Dilshan Munaweera and Kumar Sangakkara top-scored for the hosts with 13 runs each.
Both teams have qualified to play in the Super Eight stage of the tournament. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.