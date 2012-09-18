HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Sept 18 Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won by 82 runs. Zimbabwe won the toss Sri Lanka E.Munaweera run out 17 T.Dilshan c Taylor b Cremer 39 M.Jayawardene run out 13 K.Sangakkara run out 44 B.Mendis not out 43 N.Perera not out 6 Extras 20 TOTAL (for four wickets, 20 overs) 182 Fall: 1-54, 2-75, 3-82, 4-176 Bowling: Jarvis 4-0-31-0, Vitori 3-0-27-0, Utseya 4-0-25-0, Mpofu 4-0-49-0, Cremer 4-0-27-1, Chigumbura 1-0-13-0 Zimbabwe H.Mazakadza b A.Mendis 20 V,Sibanda b A.Mendis 11 B.Taylor st Sangakkara b A.Mendis 0 E.Chigumbura b A.Mendis 19 C.Ervine st Sangakkara b B.Mendis 10 M.Waller lbw B.Mendis 0 A.Cremer b B.Mendis 17 P.Utseya c Jayawardene b A.Mendis 1 K.Jarvis lbw b A.Mendis 0 B.Vitori not out 7 C.Mpofu c sub b Malinga 0 Extras 15 TOTAL (all out, 17.3 overs) 100 Fall: 1-37, 2-37, 3-43, 4-58, 5-58, 6-80, 7=87, 8=87, 9-93 Bowling: Kulasekara 3-0-16-0, Malinga 2.3-0-20-1, A.Mendis 4-2-8-6, Mathews 2-0-7-0, Perera 2-0-16-0, B.Mendis 4-0-24-3 (Editing by Ed Osmond)