Sept 22 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Hambantota on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. South Africa innings R. Levi c Munaweera b Kulasekara 4 H. Amla st Sangakkara b Herath 16 F. du Plessis c Mendis b Perera 13 AB de Villiers c Mendis b Malinga 30 JP Duminy not out 12 A. Morkel not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (four wickets; seven overs) 78 Did not bat: J. Kallis, F. Behardien, J. Botha, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-27 3-65 4-68 Bowling: Kulasekara 1-0-9-1, Malinga 2-0-27-1 (2w), Herath 2-0-21-1, Mathews 1-0-8-0, Perera 1-0-12-1 Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Behardien b Steyn 4 T. Dilshan run out 0 D. Munaweera c Behardien b A. Morkel 13 K. Sangakkara c de Villiers b Kallis 13 T. Perera c Duminy b Steyn 1 J. Mendis not out 7 L. Thirimanne not out 5 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (five wickets; seven overs) 46 Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, L. Malinga Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-8 3-30 4-32 5-40 Bowling: M. Morkel 2-0-9-0, Steyn 2-0-10-2 (1w), Botha 1-0-9-0, Kallis 1-0-9-1, A. Morkel 1-0-8-1 (1w) South Africa won by 32 runs. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tom Pilcher)