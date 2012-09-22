Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
Sept 22 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group C match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Hambantota on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. South Africa innings R. Levi c Munaweera b Kulasekara 4 H. Amla st Sangakkara b Herath 16 F. du Plessis c Mendis b Perera 13 AB de Villiers c Mendis b Malinga 30 JP Duminy not out 12 A. Morkel not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (four wickets; seven overs) 78 Did not bat: J. Kallis, F. Behardien, J. Botha, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-27 3-65 4-68 Bowling: Kulasekara 1-0-9-1, Malinga 2-0-27-1 (2w), Herath 2-0-21-1, Mathews 1-0-8-0, Perera 1-0-12-1 Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Behardien b Steyn 4 T. Dilshan run out 0 D. Munaweera c Behardien b A. Morkel 13 K. Sangakkara c de Villiers b Kallis 13 T. Perera c Duminy b Steyn 1 J. Mendis not out 7 L. Thirimanne not out 5 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (five wickets; seven overs) 46 Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, L. Malinga Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-8 3-30 4-32 5-40 Bowling: M. Morkel 2-0-9-0, Steyn 2-0-10-2 (1w), Botha 1-0-9-0, Kallis 1-0-9-1, A. Morkel 1-0-8-1 (1w) South Africa won by 32 runs. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tom Pilcher)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.