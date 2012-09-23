Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 23 Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal bowled Pakistan to a 13-run victory over New Zealand in their first Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.
Electing to bat first, Pakistan rode on a 76-run second wicket partnership between skipper Mohammad Hafeez (43) and Nasir Jamshed (56) to post 177 for six wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
New Zealand struggled to accelerate against the Pakistani slow bowlers and eventually managed 164 for nine with Rob Nicol top-scoring with 33 while Brendon McCullum contributed 32.
Ajmal finished with four wickets for 30 runs. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.