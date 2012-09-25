Sept 25 Imran Nazir blasted 72 off 36 balls to book Pakistan's place in the World Twenty20 Super Eights with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the final group match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Nazir slammed nine fours and three sixes in an opening stand of 124 from 81 balls with skipper Mohammad Hafeez (45) as Pakistan reached their victory target with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan (84) made the highest Twenty20 international score by a Bangladesh batsman as his team compiled 175 for six.

Bangladesh had to stop the opposition scoring 140 in reply to ensure they went through to the Super Eights instead but their bowling was not good enough to contain Pakistan's big hitters. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)