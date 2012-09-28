COLOMBO, Sept 28 Umar Gul blasted 32 runs off 17 balls and Umar Akmal struck an unbeaten 43 as Pakistan beat South Africa by two wickets in a nail-biting Super Eight stage match of the World Twenty20 on Friday.

Gul struck three sixes and two boundaries in his entertaining cameo while Akmal remained unbeaten after a 41-ball knock as Pakistan chased down the 134-run victory target with two balls to spare.

Dale Steyn was South Africa's most successful bowler, claiming three for 22 runs but the Proteas bled boundaries in the last five overs to allow Pakistan snatch a thrilling victory.

Opting to bat first, South Africa overcame a top order crisis to post 133 for six wickets, a total built largely around J.P. Duminy's 38-ball 48 that included two sixes and as many boundaries. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)