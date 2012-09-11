KARACHI, Sept 11 Pakistan's former test captain and prolific batsman Javed Miandad will join the national team in Sri Lanka to give batting tips ahead of the World Twenty20 this month.

"He has been given a special assignment for a short period before the start of the World Cup," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Former Pakistan coach Miandad, 55, will not interfere with the work of current boss Dav Whatmore for the Sept. 18-Oct. 7 tournament but will instead concentrate on any individual batting niggles following a series of recent collapses. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)