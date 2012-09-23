Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 23 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their first Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Brief score: Pakistan 177-6 in 20 overs (Nasir Jamshed 56, Mohammad Hafeez 43; T. Southee 2-31, J. Oram 2-44) v New Zealand 164-9 in 20 overs (R. Nicol 33, B. McCullum 32; Saeed Ajmal 4-30). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.