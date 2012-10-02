Oct 2 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super
Eight Group Two match between Pakistan and Australia in Colombo
on Tuesday.
Australia won the toss
Pakistan
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Starc 4
Imran Nazir c Bailey b Watson 14
Nasir Jamshed c Warner b Doherty 55
Kamran Akmal c White b Starc 32
Umar Akmal not out 9
Abdul Razzaq c Watson b Cummins 22
Shahid Afridi b Starc 4
Shoaib Malik not out 4
Extras (lb-2, w-3) 5
Total (six wickets; 20 overs) 149
Did not bat: Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Raza Hasan
Fall: 1-5 2-29 3-108 4-108 5-136 6-144
Bowling: Doherty 4-0-27-1 (1w), Starc 4-0-20-3, Watson
4-0-23-1 (1w), Cummins 4-0-42-1 (1w), Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Hogg
3-0-29-0
Australia
S. Watson lbw b Hasan 8
D. Warner lbw b Hafeez 8
M. Hussey not out 54
G. Bailey lbw b Ajmal 15
C. White c Nazir b Hafeez 12
G. Maxwell c Hafeez b Raza 4
M. Wade b Ajmal 13
P. Cummins lbw b Ajmal 0
M. Starc not out 1
Extras (b-1, w-1) 2
Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 117
Did not bat: B. Hogg, X. Doherty
Fall: 1-15 2-19 3-44 4-58 5-65 6-110 7-110
Bowling: Hafeez 4-0-22-2, Hasan 4-0-14-2, Ajmal 4-0-17-3,
Afridi 4-0-33-0, Malik 2-0-19-0, Gul 2-0-11-0
Pakistan won by 32 runs.
