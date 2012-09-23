Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 23 Scoreboard from Pakistan v New Zealand Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez b Franklin 43 Imran Nazir c & b Southee 25 Nasir Jamshed c N McCullum b Vettori 56 Kamran Akmal c Nicol b Oram 3 Umar Akmal c N McCullum b Oram 23 Shoaib Malik not out 9 Shahid Afridi c Williamson b Southee 12 Extras (lb-2,w-4) 6 Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 177 Did not bat: Yasir Arafat, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal. Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-123 3-129 4-134 5-159 6-177. Bowling: Mills 4-0-35-0, Vettori 4-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-31-2, Oram 4-0-44-2, McCullum 2-0-23-0, Milne 1-0-12-0, Franklin 1-0-7-1. New Zealand: R. Nicol b Afridi 33 K. Williamson run out 15 B. McCullum b Gul 32 D. Vettori c Jamshed b Ajmal 18 J. Oram b Ajmal 11 R. Taylor run out 26 J. Franklin c Jamshed b Tanvir 13 N. McCullum c Malik b Ajmal 5 T. Southee c Gul b Ajmal 1 K. Mills not out 0 A. Milne not out 0 Extras (lb-5,w-5) 10 Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-54 3-102 4-108 5-122 6-143 7-157 8-160 9-164. Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-15-0, Sohail Tanvir 3-0-33-1, Umar Gul 4-0-39-1, Yasir Arafat 1-0-12-0, Shahid Afridi 4-0-30-1, Saeed Ajmal 4-0-30-4. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.