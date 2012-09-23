PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 23 Scoreboard from Pakistan v New Zealand Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez b Franklin 43 Imran Nazir c & b Southee 25 Nasir Jamshed c N McCullum b Vettori 56 Kamran Akmal c Nicol b Oram 3 Umar Akmal c N McCullum b Oram 23 Shoaib Malik not out 9 Shahid Afridi c Williamson b Southee 12 Extras (lb-2,w-4) 6 Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 177 Did not bat: Yasir Arafat, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal. Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-123 3-129 4-134 5-159 6-177. Bowling: Mills 4-0-35-0, Vettori 4-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-31-2, Oram 4-0-44-2, McCullum 2-0-23-0, Milne 1-0-12-0, Franklin 1-0-7-1. New Zealand: R. Nicol b Afridi 33 K. Williamson run out 15 B. McCullum b Gul 32 D. Vettori c Jamshed b Ajmal 18 J. Oram b Ajmal 11 R. Taylor run out 26 J. Franklin c Jamshed b Tanvir 13 N. McCullum c Malik b Ajmal 5 T. Southee c Gul b Ajmal 1 K. Mills not out 0 A. Milne not out 0 Extras (lb-5,w-5) 10 Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-54 3-102 4-108 5-122 6-143 7-157 8-160 9-164. Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-15-0, Sohail Tanvir 3-0-33-1, Umar Gul 4-0-39-1, Yasir Arafat 1-0-12-0, Shahid Afridi 4-0-30-1, Saeed Ajmal 4-0-30-4. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)