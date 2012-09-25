Sept 25 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group D match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Pakistan won by eight wickets. Bangladesh won the toss BANGLADESH T.Iqbal run out 24 M.Ashraful b Tanvir 14 S.Al Hasan c U.Akmal b Arafat 84 M.Rahim c Nazir b Arafat 25 Mahmudullah c U.Akmal b Afridi 0 N.Hossain b Arafat 16 Z.Rahman not out 1 Extras 11 TOTAL (for six wickets, 20 overs) 175 Fall: 1-34, 2-61, 3-129, 4-133, 5-170, 6-175 Bowling: Hafeez 3-0-28-0, Tanvir 3-0-25-1, Gul 3-0-43-0, Afridi 4-0-20-1, Ajmal 4-0-32-0, Arafat 3-0-25-3 PAKISTAN M.Hafeez c M.Rahman b Hasan 45 I.Nazir c sub b Hasan 72 N.Jamshed not out 29 K.Akmal not out 22 Extras 10 TOTAL (for two wickets, 18.4 overs 178 Fall: 1-124, 2-126 Bowling: Mortaza, 3-0-30-0, Islam 2.4-0-35-0, Razzaq 4-0-30-0, Al Hasan 4-0-23-0, Hasan 3-0-33-2, Mahmudullah 2-0-24-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)