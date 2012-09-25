UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Sept 25 Scoreboard from the Twenty20 World Cup Group D match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Pakistan won by eight wickets. Bangladesh won the toss BANGLADESH T.Iqbal run out 24 M.Ashraful b Tanvir 14 S.Al Hasan c U.Akmal b Arafat 84 M.Rahim c Nazir b Arafat 25 Mahmudullah c U.Akmal b Afridi 0 N.Hossain b Arafat 16 Z.Rahman not out 1 Extras 11 TOTAL (for six wickets, 20 overs) 175 Fall: 1-34, 2-61, 3-129, 4-133, 5-170, 6-175 Bowling: Hafeez 3-0-28-0, Tanvir 3-0-25-1, Gul 3-0-43-0, Afridi 4-0-20-1, Ajmal 4-0-32-0, Arafat 3-0-25-3 PAKISTAN M.Hafeez c M.Rahman b Hasan 45 I.Nazir c sub b Hasan 72 N.Jamshed not out 29 K.Akmal not out 22 Extras 10 TOTAL (for two wickets, 18.4 overs 178 Fall: 1-124, 2-126 Bowling: Mortaza, 3-0-30-0, Islam 2.4-0-35-0, Razzaq 4-0-30-0, Al Hasan 4-0-23-0, Hasan 3-0-33-2, Mahmudullah 2-0-24-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.