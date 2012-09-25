UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
Sept 25 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the final Twenty20 World Cup Group D match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Pakistan advance to the super eight stage.
Scores
Bangladesh 175-6 (20 overs, Shakib 84, Arafat 3-25)
Pakistan 178-2 (18.4 overs, Nazir 72, Hafeez 45) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.