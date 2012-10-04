Cricket-Australia beat Sri Lanka to avoid Twenty20 series whitewash
Feb 22 Australia beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their final Twenty20 game on Wednesday, avoiding a whitewash in the three-match series and salvaging some pride.
Oct 4 Sri Lanka made 139 for four wickets in their 20 overs after opting to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 in Colombo on Thursday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 139-4 in 20 overs (Mahela Jayawardene 42, Tillakaratne Dilshan 35) v Pakistan. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
PUNE, India, Feb 22 Australia's cricket captain Steve Smith has admitted his inexperienced side will be the underdogs when they face the world's top-ranked side India on their home turf but bristled at suggestions of a possible 4-0 whitewash.
PUNE, India, Feb 22 Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has raised his game to the next level and India's batsmen need to be wary of his ability to trouble them with reverse swing, home captain Virat Kohli said on the eve of the first test beginning on Thursday.