Oct 5 Scoreboard from the second semi-final
between Australia and West Indies in the World Twenty20 in
Colombo on Friday.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat.
West Indies innings
J. Charles c Wade b Starc 10
C. Gayle not out 75
M. Samuels b Cummins 26
D. Bravo c Bailey b Cummins 37
K. Pollard c Warner b Doherty 38
Extras (b-6, lb-5, w-8) 19
Total (four wickets; 20 overs) 205
Did not bat: A. Russell, D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, R. Rampaul, S.
Narine, S. Badree
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-57 3-140 4-205
Bowling: Starc 4-0-32-1 (3w), Watson 4-0-35-0, Cummins
4-0-36-2 (1w), Doherty 3-0-48-1, Hogg 3-0-21-0, D. Hussey
2-0-22-0
Australia innings
D. Warner b Badree 1
S. Watson b Badree 7
M. Hussey c & b Samuels 18
C. White c Ramdin b Rampaul 5
G. Bailey c Russell b Pollard 63
D. Hussey c & b Rampaul 0
M. Wade c Badree b Narine 1
P. Cummins c Charles b Pollard 13
M. Starc b Rampaul 2
B. Hogg st Ramdin b Narine 7
X. Doherty not out 9
Extras (lb-3, w-2) 5
Total (all out; 16.4 overs) 131
Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-22 3-29 4-42 5-42 6-43 7-111 8-111
9-121
Bowling: Badree 4-0-27-2, Samuels 3-0-26-1 (1w), Rampaul
3.4-0-16-3 (1w), Narine 3-0-17-2, Russell 1-0-25-0, Sammy
1-0-11-0, Pollard 1-0-6-2
West Indies won by 74 runs.
