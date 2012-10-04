Cricket-Australia beat Sri Lanka to avoid Twenty20 series whitewash
Feb 22 Australia beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their final Twenty20 game on Wednesday, avoiding a whitewash in the three-match series and salvaging some pride.
COLOMBO Oct 4 Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 on Thursday.
The hosts brought in experienced spinner Rangana Herath for Akila Dananjaya, while 2009 champions Pakistan replaced Abdul Razzaq with Sohail Tanvir.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Rangana Herath and Ajantha Mendis.
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Imran Nazir, Nasir Jamshed, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal and Raza Hasan. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PUNE, India, Feb 22 Australia's cricket captain Steve Smith has admitted his inexperienced side will be the underdogs when they face the world's top-ranked side India on their home turf but bristled at suggestions of a possible 4-0 whitewash.
PUNE, India, Feb 22 Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has raised his game to the next level and India's batsmen need to be wary of his ability to trouble them with reverse swing, home captain Virat Kohli said on the eve of the first test beginning on Thursday.