COLOMBO Oct 5 West Indies skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 on Friday.

Australia made one change to their playing XI from the previous match, bringing in middle order batsman David Hussey for Glenn Maxwell.

West Indies replaced Darren Bravo with his brother Dwayne, who is recovering from a groin injury and would not bowl.

Teams:

Australia: George Bailey (captain), David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Hussey, Cameron White, David Hussey, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Brad Hogg, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)