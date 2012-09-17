HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's new spin bowling hope Akila Dananjaya already feels so at home in the setup he has commandeered a senior team mate as a chauffeur.

The confident 18-year-old's rapid rise from obscurity means he has been named in Sri Lanka's 13-man squad for the World Twenty20 opener against Zimbabwe in Hambantota on Tuesday despite never having played an international match.

"Akila has not only settled down very well but he's very talkative," Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene told reporters.

"He's got his transport organised; one of the senior players is driving him up and down from his home.

"(Lahiru) Thirimanne is his chauffer, he lives a couple of blocks away from his place in Panadura so he has to go and pick him up and drop him off."

After only six Twenty20 matches in club cricket all coming last month, Jayawardene is not expecting too much of the offbreak bowler despite his self-assuredness.

"He's settling in nicely but we got to make sure we handle him properly," the captain added. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)