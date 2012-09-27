PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 27 Sri Lanka beat New Zealand via Super Over in the first Super Eight stage match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 174 for seven wickets after Rob Nicol (58) and Martin Guptil (38) had provided them a strong start.

Sri Lanka's reply was even better as Tillakaratne Dilshan (76) and captain Mahela Jayawardene (44) added 80 runs for the opening stand. The hosts, however, managed 174 for six wickets in the end, forcing the Super Over.

Sri Lanka managed 13 runs in the Super Over sent down by Tim Southee losing one wicket and Lasith Malinga then bowled a tight over to thwart New Zealand. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)