UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Sept 25 The Twenty20 World Cup super eight groups and fixtures after Pakistan became the last team to reach the stage by beating Bangladesh on Tuesday. GROUP ONE Sri Lanka New Zealand England West Indies All matches in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka v New Zealand Sept. 27 England v West Indies Sept. 27 England v New Zealand Sept. 29 Sri Lanka v West Indies Sept. 29 New Zealand v West Indies Oct. 1 Sri Lanka v England Oct. 1 GROUP TWO India Australia South Africa Pakistan All matches in Colombo Pakistan v South Africa Sept. 28 Australia v India Sept. 28 Australia v South Africa Sept. 30 India v Pakistan Sept. 30 Australia v Pakistan Oct. 2 India v South Africa Oct. 2 The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.