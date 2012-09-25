Sept 25 The Twenty20 World Cup super eight groups and fixtures after Pakistan became the last team to reach the stage by beating Bangladesh on Tuesday. GROUP ONE Sri Lanka New Zealand England West Indies All matches in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka v New Zealand Sept. 27 England v West Indies Sept. 27 England v New Zealand Sept. 29 Sri Lanka v West Indies Sept. 29 New Zealand v West Indies Oct. 1 Sri Lanka v England Oct. 1 GROUP TWO India Australia South Africa Pakistan All matches in Colombo Pakistan v South Africa Sept. 28 Australia v India Sept. 28 Australia v South Africa Sept. 30 India v Pakistan Sept. 30 Australia v Pakistan Oct. 2 India v South Africa Oct. 2 The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals. (Editing by Ed Osmond)