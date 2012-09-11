COLOMBO, Sept 11 West Indies are banking on off-spinner Sunil Narine playing an important role in the World Twenty20 on the dusty pitches of Sri Lanka this month.

West Indies last got their hands on ICC silverware when they won the Champions Trophy in 2004.

"We have the best spinner right now in T20 cricket in our side and he's been doing really well for us," West Indies captain Darren Sammy told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the Sept.18-Oct 7 tournament.

"The pitches in Sri Lanka will help him and I see him playing a very big role. He is very experienced in T20 cricket and he did quite well in the IPL."

Apart from Narine, Sammy named Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo as key players. Opener Gayle is in the squad after solving his differences with the board.

"Playing spin we have a batsman who's scored most runs back to back in IPL (Gayle), there is Pollard and Darren Bravo, all these guys have been doing well," Sammy said.

"It's a good thing for us to have Gayle back in the team and the experience he brings at the top of the innings. So far since he's been back he's contributed in many ways at the top of the order for us."

The Windies look genuine candidates To win the World Twenty20 title, held by England.

"I don't see our side as favourites, it's a question I have been asked ever since the side was named," Sammy added.

"We all know that we could have the best side on paper but we got to put all our resources together and play together and win, that's what we are going to bring out in Sri Lanka."