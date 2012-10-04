COLOMBO Oct 4 Darren Sammy has seen how Pakistani spinners tormented Australia earlier this week and the West Indies captain is planning to subject George Bailey and his men to the same treatment in the second semi-final of the World Twenty on Friday.

Chasing 150 for a victory in Tuesday's match, Australia managed 117 in 20 overs with the Pakistani spinners claiming all seven wickets.

"It's good that we watched them play against Pakistan," Sammy told reporters on Thursday.

"We have a variety of guys who could bowl spin. We will definitely try to exploit that."

Off-spinner Sunil Narine and leg-spinner Samuel Badree will shoulder the main spin responsibility while part-timer Marlon Samuels has also proved difficult to score off.

"Obviously they have a lot of experience at the top of the order ... But we back ourselves to think we have bowlers to take wickets against them.

"It's a different stage of the tournament, it's a semi-final, lots at stake and (we) just have to bring out our A game and look to just execute our plans," said the all-rounder.

West Indies did not have a great run in the tournament so far, their only comprehensive victory coming against England in a group match.

West Indies lost to Australia in a rain-affected match, had their match against Ireland washed out, lost to Sri Lanka in Super Eight stage while edging out New Zealand via a Super Over before reaching the semi-final.

"We haven't had the best of tournament, but we are in the semi-finals. It shows the belief that the team has and everybody is willing to go out and do the best for the fans," Sammy said.

"The motto when we left the Caribbean was one team, one goal and the mission is to win the Twenty20 World Cup.

"We have taken it step by step. We saw it as a 100 metre hurdle. We've got two more hurdles to jump to the finish line." (Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)