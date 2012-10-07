COLOMBO Oct 7 Jess Cameron's show with the bat and Lisa Sthalekar's all-round skills helped Australia retain the Women's World Twenty20 title with a close four-run victory over England in the final on Sunday.

Put in to bat, the defending champions, who won the last edition of the tournament in West Indies, made 142 for four from their 20 overs, riding on a strong opening partnership.

England lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase and required 16 off the last over but managed 11 to reach 138 for nine.

Danielle Hazel needed to hit a six off the last ball for a victory but she could just get a single sparking widespread celebrations in the Australian camp.

"So proud of this team," an emotional Australian captain Jodie Fields said during the prize distribution ceremony.

"I love this jersey, whenever you put this jersey on, you have to fight hard. England played a really good match, but we had the belief in our team."

Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets for 25 while Sthalekar and Julie Hunter shared four wickets between them as Australia dropped a number of catches.

Skipper Charlotte Edwards (28) top-scored for England and kept the team in the hunt with four boundaries and a six but the 2009 champions lost their way after her dismissal.

"Last 18 months we have worked towards this. It didn't go our way, but congratulations to Australia," Edwards, who was adjudged the player of the tournament, said.

"We didn't bowl well up front, and just couldn't pin them. I wouldn't change the decision to bowl first. Our bowling is good, the wicket is still good.

"It still came down to six off the last ball. It wasn't to be a fairy tale, but hope we have done the country proud."

Meg Lanning (25) and Alyssa Healy (26) notched up 51 for the opening wicket for Australia to build a solid platform and then Cameron (45) and Sthalekar (23 not out) added another 51 for the third to set England 143 for a win. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)