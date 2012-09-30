COLOMBO, Sept 30 West Indies and New Zealand reached the semi-finals of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday after winning their last group matches.

New Zealand beat hosts Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a Group B match and West Indies defeated South Africa by 10 wickets.

West Indies, having won two out of the three games, were the group winners with four points due to their superior run rate compared to New Zealand.

England and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals, with the match between the two sides on Monday to decide the group winners.

