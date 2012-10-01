PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka Oct 1 New Zealand crashed out of World Twenty20 following their Super Over defeat by West Indies in a Super Eight stage match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With the scores level, New Zealand scored 17 runs off the Super Over sent down by Marlon Samuels. West Indies scored 19 off the first five deliveries bowled by Tim Southee to win the contest and keep alive their chances of a semi-final place.

Earlier put into bat, West Indies were bowled out for 139 in 19.3 overs with Chris Gayle top-scoring for them with a fluent 30 off 14 balls. New Zealand seam bowlers Doug Bracewell (3-31) and Southee (3-21) shared six wickets between them.

Chasing the target, New Zealand struggled against the spin of Sunil Narine (3-20) but skipper Ross Taylor's unbeaten 62 helped them to finish on 139 for seven and force the Super Over. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)