PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 21 Brendon McCullum hit the highest individual score in Twenty20 Internationals as New Zealand crushed Bangladesh by 59 runs in their opening Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

McCullum struck a 58-ball 123 with the help of seven sixes and 11 boundaries to power New Zealand to 191 for three wickets and was dismissed in the last ball of the innings.

He bettered the record of South African opener Richard Levi who scored an unbeaten 117 earlier this year against New Zealand at Hamilton.

Chasing 191, Bangladesh managed 132 for eight wickets with Nasir Hossain top-scoring for them with a 39-ball 50.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (3-16) and Kyle Mills (3-33) shared six wickets. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez)