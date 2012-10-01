Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka Oct 1 West Indies beat New Zealand via Super Over in a Super Eight group one match of World Twenty20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Brief score: West Indies 139 all out in 19.3 overs (C Gayle 30; T. Southee 3-21, D. Bracewell 3-31) v New Zealand 139-7 in 20 overs (R. Taylor 62 not out, S Narine 3-20).
West Indies won via Super Over. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.