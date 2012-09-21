Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 21 New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 59 runs in their first Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Brief score: New Zealand 191-3 in 20 overs (B. McCullum 123, J. Franklin 35; Abdur Razzak 2-28) v Bangladesh 132-8 in 20 overs (Nasir Hossain 50; T. Southee 3-16, K. Mills 3-33). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
