Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Oct 1 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super Eight group one match between New Zealand and West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. West Indies: J. Charles c & b Bracewell 8 C. Gayle c B McCullum b Southee 30 A. Russell c Franklin b Bracewell 6 M. Samuels c Southee b N McCullum 24 D. Bravo b N McCullum 16 K. Pollard c Taylor b Bracewell 28 D. Ramdin c Taylor b Hira 1 D. Sammy c Franklin b Southee 11 S. Narine b Southee 3 S. Badree b Oram 1 R. Rampaul not out 1 Extras (lb-2, w-6, nb-2) 10 Total (all out; 19.3 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-36 3-61 4-87 5-98 6-102 7-123 8-133 9-136 10-139. Bowling: Mills 2-0-25-0, Bracewell 4-0-31-3, Southee 4-0-21-3, Oram 1.3-0-17-1, Hira 4-0-24-1, N. McCullum 4-0-19-2. New Zealand: R. Nicol lbw b Rampaul 3 M. Guptill c Samuels b Sammy 21 B. McCullum b Badree 22 R. Taylor not out 62 J. Franklin c Gayle b Narine 14 J. Oram lbw b Narine 6 N. McCullum c Charles b Narine 5 D. Bracewell run out 1 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 5 Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 139 Did not bat: R. Hira, T. Southee, K. Mills. Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-41 3-52 4-85 5-115 6-125 7-139. Bowling: Rampaul 4-0-23-1, Badree 4-0-18-1, Narine 4-0-20-3, Sammy 4-0-35-1, Pollard 2-0-13-0, Gayle 1-0-15-0, Samuels 1-0-13-0. West Indies won via Super Over. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.