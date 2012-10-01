PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Oct 1 Scoreboard from the World Twenty20 Super Eight group one match between New Zealand and West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. West Indies: J. Charles c & b Bracewell 8 C. Gayle c B McCullum b Southee 30 A. Russell c Franklin b Bracewell 6 M. Samuels c Southee b N McCullum 24 D. Bravo b N McCullum 16 K. Pollard c Taylor b Bracewell 28 D. Ramdin c Taylor b Hira 1 D. Sammy c Franklin b Southee 11 S. Narine b Southee 3 S. Badree b Oram 1 R. Rampaul not out 1 Extras (lb-2, w-6, nb-2) 10 Total (all out; 19.3 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-36 3-61 4-87 5-98 6-102 7-123 8-133 9-136 10-139. Bowling: Mills 2-0-25-0, Bracewell 4-0-31-3, Southee 4-0-21-3, Oram 1.3-0-17-1, Hira 4-0-24-1, N. McCullum 4-0-19-2. New Zealand: R. Nicol lbw b Rampaul 3 M. Guptill c Samuels b Sammy 21 B. McCullum b Badree 22 R. Taylor not out 62 J. Franklin c Gayle b Narine 14 J. Oram lbw b Narine 6 N. McCullum c Charles b Narine 5 D. Bracewell run out 1 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 5 Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 139 Did not bat: R. Hira, T. Southee, K. Mills. Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-41 3-52 4-85 5-115 6-125 7-139. Bowling: Rampaul 4-0-23-1, Badree 4-0-18-1, Narine 4-0-20-3, Sammy 4-0-35-1, Pollard 2-0-13-0, Gayle 1-0-15-0, Samuels 1-0-13-0. West Indies won via Super Over. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)