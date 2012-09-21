Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 21 Scoreboard of the New Zealand v Bangladesh Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday. New Zealand innings M. Guptill b Razzak 11 J. Franklin c Sunny b Mortaza 35 B. McCullum c Tamim b Razzak 123 R. Taylor not out 14 Extras (lb-2,w-6) 8 Total (3 wickets; 20 overs) 191 Did not bat: R. Nicol, K. Williamson, J. Oram, D. Vettori, N. McCullum, T. Southee, K. Mills. Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-113 3-191. Bowling: Mortaza 4-0-26-1, Shafiul 3-0-34-0, Razzak 4-0-28-2, Shakib 4-0-40-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-13-0, Sunny 3-0-36-0, Rahman 1-0-12-0. Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal c Guptill b Mills 0 Mohammad Ashraful lbw b Southee 21 Shakib Al Hasan c Williamson b Mills 11 Mushfiqur Rahim c Williamson b Mills 4 Mahmudullah C Williamson b N. McCullum 15 Nasir Hossain c Guptill b Southee 50 Ziaur Rahman not out 14 Mashrafe Mortaza c Franklin b Oram 5 Elias Sunny c Oram b Southee 5 Abdur Razzak not out 0 Extras (lb-3, w-4) 7 Total (eight wickets; 20 overs) 132 Did not bat: Shafiul Islam. Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-19 3-33 4-37 5-87 6-115 7-123 8-128. Bowling: Mills 4-0-33-3, Southee 4-1-16-3, Oram 4-0-34-1, Vettori 4-0-31-0, N. McCullum 4-0-15-1. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.