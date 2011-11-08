NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 15,000 test runs, achieving the feat on day three of the first test against West Indies on Tuesday.

Tendulkar took a single off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo to reach the milestone in his 182nd test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The batsman took off his helmet, raised the bat and looked skywards to celebrate the occasion as his team mates in the dressing room stood and clapped along with the sparse crowd at the stadium.

The 38-year-old is one century short of becoming the first batsman to hit 100 international tons.

