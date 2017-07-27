Cricket-India 600 all out in Galle test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 27 (Reuters) - India made 600 all out in their first innings on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International stadium on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan topscored for the tourists with a career-best 190, while Cheteshwar Pujara made 153. Ajinkya Rahane (57) and debutant Hardik Pandya (50) scored half-centuries.

Nuwan Pradeep was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming a career-high 6-132, while Lahiru Kumara returned 3-131.

Sri Lanka will play with 10 batsmen after Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb while fielding on Wednesday, an injury that ruled him out of the three-match series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Peter Rutherford)