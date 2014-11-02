Nov 2 Following is a factbox on the fastest half centuries in test cricket after Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq reached the mark in 21 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday:
Batsman Balls Country Opposition Year Misbah-ul-Haq 21 Pakistan Australia 2014 Jacques Kallis 24 South Africa Zimbabwe 2005 Shane Shillingford 25 West Indies New Zealand 2014 Shahid Afridi 26 Pakistan India 2005 Mohammad Ashraful 26 Bangladesh India 2007 Mohammad Yousuf 27 Pakistan South Africa 2003 Foffie Williams 28 West Indies England 1948 Ian Botham 28 England India 1981 Chris Gayle 28 West Indies New Zealand 2014 Bruce Yardley 29 Australia West Indies 1978 Tim Southee 29 New Zealand England 2008 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)