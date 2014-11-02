Nov 2 Following is a list of the fastest centuries in test cricket after Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq reached the mark in 56 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday:
Batsman Balls Country Opposition Year Viv Richards 56 West Indies England 1986 Misbah-ul-Haq 56 Pakistan Australia 2014 Adam Gilchrist 57 Australia England 2006 Jack Gregory 67 Australia South Africa 1921 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 69 West Indies Australia 2003 David Warner 69 Australia India 2012 Chris Gayle 70 West Indies Australia 2009 Roy Fredericks 71 West Indies Australia 1975 Majid Khan 74 Pakistan New Zealand 1976 Kapil Dev 74 India Sri Lanka 1986 Mohammad Azharuddin 74 India South Africa 1996 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)