Nov 08 A list of the leading runscorers in test match cricket after Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to reach 15,000 runs on the third day of the first test against the West Indies on Tuesday:

Player Country Span Runs 1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1989- 15,005 2. Rahul Dravid (India) 1996- 12,859 3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) 1995- 12,487 4. Brian Lara (West Indies) 1990-2006 11,953 5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 1995- 11,947 6. Allan Border (Australia) 1978-1994 11,174 7. Steve Waugh (Australia) 1985-2004 10,927 8. Sunil Gavaskar (India) 1971-1987 10,122 9. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 1997- 9,954 10. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 1994- 9,658

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories