Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
SYDNEY Jan 30 Australia announced the following squad on Monday for the one-day Tri-series against India and Sri Lanka, which begins on Feb 5:
Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ricky Ponting, Peter Forrest, Dan Christian, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Matthew Wade, Brett Lee, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Doherty, Clint McKay, Mitch Marsh.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)
(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)