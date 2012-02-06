Feb 6 Test seamer Ben Hilfenhaus has been
brought into Austalia's one-day squad to replace injured paceman
Brett Lee, who was ruled out of the triangular series with a
broken toe, the team said on Monday.
Hilfenhaus would act as injury cover for Friday's match
against Sri Lanka in Perth, chairman of selectors John
Inverarity said in a statement.
"The bowling attack for Perth is likely to be the same as
the one that did so well in Melbourne and Ben will be in Perth
to provide cover," Inverarity said.
Australia won the first one-day international of the
triangular series, beating India by 65 runs in a rain-shortened
match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Lee was ruled out for up to six weeks when he was struck on
the right foot while bowling in Australia's Twenty20
international against India in Melbourne last Friday.
India will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the series
in Perth on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian
Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricketstories