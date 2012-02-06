Feb 6 Test seamer Ben Hilfenhaus has been brought into Austalia's one-day squad to replace injured paceman Brett Lee, who was ruled out of the triangular series with a broken toe, the team said on Monday.

Hilfenhaus would act as injury cover for Friday's match against Sri Lanka in Perth, chairman of selectors John Inverarity said in a statement.

"The bowling attack for Perth is likely to be the same as the one that did so well in Melbourne and Ben will be in Perth to provide cover," Inverarity said.

Australia won the first one-day international of the triangular series, beating India by 65 runs in a rain-shortened match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Lee was ruled out for up to six weeks when he was struck on the right foot while bowling in Australia's Twenty20 international against India in Melbourne last Friday.

India will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the series in Perth on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricketstories