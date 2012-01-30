SYDNEY, Jan 30 Factbox on one-day international Tri-series between Australia, India and Sri Lanka (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated):

FIXTURES Feb 5 - Australia v India, Melbourne Feb 8 - India v Sri Lanka, Perth (0420) Feb 10 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Perth (0420) Feb 12 - Australia v India, Adelaide Feb 14 - India v Sri Lanka, Adelaide Feb 17 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney Feb 19 - Australia v India, Brisbane Feb 21 - India v Sri Lanka, Brisbane Feb 24 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Hobart Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide* (0250)

* If required

SQUADS

Australia** - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ricky Ponting, Peter Forrest, Dan Christian, David Hussey, Michael Hussey, Matthew Wade, Brett Lee, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Doherty, Clint McKay, Mitch Marsh.

India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Praveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Manoj Tiwary, Rahul Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan.

Sri Lanka - Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Sachithra Senanayake, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekera, Chanaka Welegedera, Dhammika Prasad.

** squad for first three matches only

