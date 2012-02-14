Feb 14 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
fell just short of pulling off another thrilling run chase as
his team fought out a dramatic tie with Sri Lanka in the fifth
triangular series match at Adelaide on Tuesday.
Needing four to win off the last delivery, Dhoni (58 not
out) lofted paceman Lasith Malinga over cover but could manage
only three runs before the throw came in from the fielder
patrolling the boundary.
India, needing nine off the last over, finished on 236 for
nine wickets from their 50 overs, exactly the same score as Sri
Lanka.
On Sunday, in a similar situation against Australia at the
same venue, India needed 13 off the last over and Dhoni hit a
huge six to lead his team to a four-wicket victory.
Opener Gautam Gambhir (91), who had made 92 on Sunday, once
again missed out on his hundred after he was run out by a direct
hit at the non-striker's end.
Dhoni called Gambhir for a non-existent single and sent him
back, leaving him no chance of making his ground.
Left-handed opener Gambhir added 60 for the fifth wicket
with Dhoni to anchor India's chase after Sachin Tendulkar once
again failed in his bid to complete his 100th international
century.
Tendulkar (15) got a thick edge to Kumar Sangakkara behind
the stumps off medium pacer Nuwan Kulasekara.
Earlier, Sri Lanka lost their way during the batting
powerplay, losing three wickets in quick succession.
Dinesh Chandimal (81), captain Mahela Jayawardene (43) and
Thisara Perera (5) got out during the five-over period which
took the momentum away from the innings.
Sri Lanka, who lost their first two matches in the
triangular series, got off to a poor start after Jayawardene won
the toss.
The islanders lost both their openers cheaply and it was
left to Chandimal and Jayawardene to steady the innings with a
94-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Jayawardene was out lbw to medium pacer Vinay Kumar, who
took three wickets for 46 runs, and Chandimal was run out
attempting a quick single.
Tailender Sachithra Senanayake hit a quickfire 22 off just
14 balls to take Sri Lanka to a competitive total.
The Lankans play hosts Australia in the sixth match of the
triangular series in Sydney on Friday.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond; to
query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)