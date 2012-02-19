BRISBANE Feb 19 Ben Hilfenhaus took five
wickets as Australia's pacemen ripped through India's top order
to secure an emphatic 110-run victory in the one-day Tri-series
on a steamy night at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.
Hilfenhaus and evergreen quick Brett Lee combined to reduce
India to 36 for four wickets within 11 overs. India finally
stumbled to 178 all out in the 44th over in reply to Australia's
288 for five.
Australia took over from India at the top of the standings
after the seventh match of the tournament which also features
World Cup finalists Sri Lanka.
Dominant with both bat and ball, the only fly in Australia's
ointment was another failure by stand-in captain Ricky Ponting,
who scratched around for seven runs from 26 balls before
flicking a Zaheer Khan ball off his pads straight to Irfan
Pathan at square leg.
The 37-year-old has endured a nightmare series, scoring two,
six, one and two in his previous four innings and will be under
huge pressure to retain his place in the side with regular
skipper Michael Clarke expected to return from a hamstring
strain.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat in baking hot
temperatures and rode their luck on a rock-hard pitch as India
dropped catches and bowled waywardly in a largely woeful effort
in the field.
Rohit Sharma dropped opener Matthew Wade from the second
ball of the innings, leaping across from second slip to grass a
one-handed attempt that should have been left for Sachin
Tendulkar at first slip.
Wade and David Warner survived to compile a first-wicket
stand of 70 before the latter was out for 43, poking at an
innocuous delivery from Irfan Pathan that sent the ball straight
to Tendulkar at mid-wicket.
HUSSEY MILESTONE
Wicketkeeper-batsman Wade was also out with a loose shot for
43, scooping a ball from Rohit Sharma straight back to the
part-time spinner, before Mike Hussey and Peter Forrest took
control with a 100-run stand.
Hussey scored his 5,000th ODI run before being deceived by a
slower ball off Pathan to be caught at midwicket by Suresh Raina
on 59.
Forrest was out shortly after for 52, well caught by Virat
Kohli at deep mid-wicket but there was to be little relief for
India as David Hussey and Dan Christian plundered 65 runs from
the last six overs.
India's chase began disastrously, with Gambhir caught behind
for five off 35-year-old paceman Lee and number three batsman
Kohli very nearly followed three overs later when he slapped a
shot to Xavier Doherty at third-man, only for the spinner to
spill the chance.
Farcically, Tendulkar, on three, slashed at a wider delivery
on the next ball off Hilfenhaus which went to exactly the same
fielder who made no mistake the second time round.
Lee had Sharma caught behind for a duck and Hilfenhaus
coaxed a nick from Kohli for 12. India skipper Mahendra Singh
Dhoni attempted to mount another fightback after helping India
cobble a tie against Sri Lanka in their previous match in
Adelaide on Tuesday.
The wicketkeeper-captain scored a defiant 56 and shared a
46-run stand with Raina before a 32-run partnership with
all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
His dismissal, skying a catch to midwicket off Hilfenhaus,
reduced India to 149-7 and was the final nail in the coffin as
man-of-the-match Hilfenhaus and Lee conceded only 29 more runs
in cleaning up the tail.
