HOBART Feb 24 Sri Lanka chased down 280
with four balls to spare to clinch a confidence-boosting
three-wicket win over Australia in their one-day match in Hobart
on Friday and take top spot in the tri-series tournament.
Fired by half-centuries from captain and man-of-the-match
Mahela Jayawardene and Dinesh Chandimal, the tourists were
ushered to victory by a brilliant cameo from allrounder Thisara
Perera who blasted an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls in the final few
overs.
Perera smacked a six and a four in consecutive balls to
leave his team needing only three runs from the final over and
paceman Nuwan Kulasekara bashed a boundary through the covers to
bring up the winning runs.
The victory continued Sri Lanka's stunning turnaround in the
series, which also includes India, after they went winless from
their first three matches.
Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to
bat in glorious sunshine on a flat pitch at Bellerive Oval, and
enjoyed a 154-run stand with Peter Forrest after openers Matt
Wade and Dave Warner both fell cheaply.
Forrest, promoted to three after former skipper Ricky
Ponting was dropped from the side earlier this week, marked his
fourth one-day match with a glittering 104.
The 26-year-old New South Welshman blasted two sixes and 10
boundaries in his 138-ball knock before his post-century
celebrations ended quickly at the hands of Angelo Mathews.
Deceived by a slower ball, Forrest attempted to slog over
the covers, but succeeded only in skying a simple catch to
Farveez Maharoof.
BRILLIANT CATCH
Mathews also removed Clarke for 72 two overs prior to
Forrest's dismissal, the Australia captain slogging over
midwicket to Thisara Perera, who took a brilliant catch just
above the grass after sprinting from the boundary.
Mike and Dave Hussey combined for a quickfire 42-run stand
but paceman Lasith Malinga took the wind from Australia's sails
when he bowled the former for 21 with a sizzling yorker.
Allrounder Dan Christian was stumped for six after charging
down the wicket to meet spinner Rangana Herath, and Australia
managed only 30 runs from their last five overs to give the
tourists hope of reeling in the total.
Sparked by a belligerent Jayawardene, Sri Lanka marched to
51 in eight overs before Tillakaratne Dilshan was out for three,
pulling a Ben Hilfenhaus delivery straight to Forrest at deep
square leg.
The Sri Lankan captain marched on with a 45-run stand with
wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, who fell for 22, poking an edge
to Warner at backward point off an innocuous delivery from
Christian.
Jayawardene added another 49 with Dinesh Chandimal before
being stumped, deceived by a venomous, turning ball from spinner
Xavier Doherty.
Chandimal's 80 drove Sri Lanka to 243-5 before he was
trapped in front by paceman Ryan Harris, who caught Maharoof for
five off the bowling of Ben Hilfenhaus in the following over.
Mathews was out for 24, slogging a rash shot straight to
Dave Warner in the deep to give the hosts their seventh wicket
and briefly raise their hope of stopping the Sri Lankan charge.
But with 14 runs needed from the last nine balls, Perera
plundered two short balls from Christian for 10 runs to propel
the tourists to victory.
