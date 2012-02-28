* India chase down 321-run target in 36.4 overs
* Kohli unbeaten on 133 from 86 balls
Feb 28 Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 133
as India chased down a mammoth 321-run target in under 37 overs
against Sri Lanka in Hobart on Tuesday to stay alive in the
one-day international Tri-series.
To retain any hope of qualifying for the best-of-three
finals against an already qualified Australia, India needed to
reach their target in 40 of the 50 overs allocated to earn a
bonus point victory.
India now require hosts Australia to beat Sri Lanka in the
last group match in Melbourne on Friday to stay ahead of Sri
Lanka on points.
"I will be rooting for Australia on Friday. This is a
special feeling, and this is probably my best one-day innings so
far," Kohli said during a pitch-side interview.
"To be able to execute everything I wanted in that situation
is really very satisfying."
Kohli, 23, hit 16 boundaries and two sixes in his 86-ball
knock as the 50-over world champions reached 321 for three
wickets in 36.4 overs.
The right-hander added 115 runs for the third wicket with
Gautam Gambhir (63) and then stitched together 120 runs with
Suresh Raina (40 not out) for the unbroken fourth wicket to
ensure India won with a bonus point.
Openers Virender Sehwag (30) and Sachin Tendulkar (39), who
once again failed in his bid to score his 100th international
ton, provided a brisk start for India but it was left to Kohli
to guide the team to victory.
SUBLIME STROKEPLAY
The Delhi batsman displayed some sublime strokeplay and was
particularly severe on paceman Lasith Malinga (one for 96), whom
he hit for 24 runs in an over, including a six and four
boundaries in consecutive deliveries.
"I committed a few mistakes in the last games. I was hitting
the ball pretty well until I was getting to 20. I was trying to
middle every ball, which is not possible in international
cricket," Kohli said.
"I told myself to just play myself in, and stick in there no
matter what... and it paid off.
"I have the self-belief that if you keep working hard and
keep the mind in the game and stay positive and get in the face
of the opposition, results are going to come."
Earlier, centuries from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar
Sangakkara powered Sri Lanka to 320 for four.
Dilshan (160 not out) equalled his highest score in one-day
internationals and added 200 for the second wicket with
Sangakkara (105) after India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted
to field after winning the toss.
Sangakkara was the more attacking of the duo and his 13th
one-day hundred was studded with eight boundaries and two sixes,
coming off 87 balls.
Dilshan was watchful at the start but opened up after
completing his 11th hundred. He hit 11 boundaries and three
sixes during his 165-ball stay at the wicket.
The Indian bowlers looked listless and erred in both line
and length, making it easier for the two former Sri Lanka
captains to prosper at the crease.
