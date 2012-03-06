* Sri Lanka force decider
* Clarke, Warner centuries go in vain
* Jayawardene fined for dissent
(Adds Jayawardene fine)
March 6 Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela
Jayawardene shared an opening partnership of 179 as Sri Lanka
hammered Australia by eight wickets on Tuesday to take the one-
day international Tri-series final to a third and deciding
match.
Dilshan smashed 106 and Jayawardene 80 to help propel Sri
Lanka towards their victory target of 272 with 34 balls to spare
and ensure the teams would return to the Adelaide Oval on
Thursday to decide the tournament victors.
Michael Clarke earlier hit a superb 117 and David Warner
backed up his 163 in the hosts' victory in the first match of
the final at the Gabba on Sunday with a more circumspect 100 in
a stand of 184 for the third Australian wicket.
The Australians, both clearly hampered by injury, failed to
drive home their advantage though and the tally of 271 for six
from 50 overs looked under threat almost from the moment the Sri
Lankans came out to bat.
Captain Jayawardene got a life on one when he was dismissed
caught behind by Clint McKay but was called back to the crease
after a television review revealed a no ball.
From then on it was plain-sailing and the hundred
partnership came up from the first ball of the 16th over as
Australia's bowlers laboured and their fielders showed a
sloppiness they have avoided for most of the season.
Paceman James Pattinson finally separated the openers when
he trapped Jayawardene leg before with an inswinger but by then
the Sri Lankans were only 93 runs short of their victory target.
Dilshan, who scored an unbeaten 160 against India earlier in
the series, took his bow for his 12th one-day international
century two balls before he reached the mark but no number of
scoreboard errors were going to save Australia from defeat.
Mike Hussey finally caught Dilshan at deep midwicket off the
bowling of Brett Lee but Kumar Sangakkara (51 not out) and
Dinesh Chandimal (17 not out) comfortably accumulated the
remaining 38 runs required for victory.
Sri Lanka too had been guilty of sloppy fielding and Clarke
was dropped three times as he reached his seventh century in all
forms of the game since he became Australia captain last March.
Quick bowler Lasith Malinga spilled one over the boundary
for a six to trigger a brilliant spell where Clarke hit Farveez
Maharoof for 21 off one over.
Lefthander Warner, troubled by a groin injury, was subdued
by his high standards and departed as one of Malinga's three
victims with four fours and one six two his name in a 140-ball
100.
Clarke followed soon afterwards, run out when his lack of
mobility left him unable to race for safety at the end of his
91-ball knock, which included five fours and fours sixes.
Jayawardene was later fined 10 percent of his match fee for
showing dissent at an umpire's decision to declare a full toss
delivery from Maharoof above waist height as a no-ball in the
44th over of the Australia innings.
The Sri Lanka captain argued with the on-field umpires'
decision but later pleaded guilty to the offence and apologised
for his actions, the International Cricket Council said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Mark
Meadows and Justin Palmer)
