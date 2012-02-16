Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
Feb 16 Uncapped left-arm spinner Jon Holland will join Australia's squad for Friday's triangular series match against Sri Lanka as cover for Xavier Doherty who suffered back spasms during practice on Thursday.
"While Xavier Doherty's injury is not deemed as being serious it is important we have capable cover in Sydney for tomorrow's match," said coach Mickey Arthur in a Cricket Australia statement.
Doherty's availability will depend on a pre-match assessment, the statement added.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.