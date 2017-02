March 2 Sri Lanka beat Australia by nine runs in a triangular series one day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia will meet Sri Lanka in a best-of-three final, starting on Sunday.

Scores:

Sri Lanka 238 all out in 50 overs (D. Chandimal 75, K. Sangakkara 64, L. Thirimanne 51; D. Christian 5-31, J. Pattinson 4-51) v Australia 229 all out in 49.1 overs (D. Hussey 74, S. Watson 65; L. Malinga 4-49)

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Toby Davis)

